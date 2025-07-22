The General Staff reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers have hit 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two missile troops and artillery facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 22, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 07/22/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,044,250 (+1,090) people,

tanks — 11,038 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,035 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 30,680 (+43) units,

MLRS — 1,445 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47,437 (+256) units,

cruise missiles — 3533 (+18) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,953 (+94) units,

special equipment — 3,935 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 21, Russian invaders launched two missile strikes with 25 missiles and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and also dropped 122 guided aerial bombs.

It is also indicated that the enemy used 3,832 kamikaze drones for new attacks.