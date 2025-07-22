The General Staff reported on new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine — infographics
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of July 22, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers have hit 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment and two missile troops and artillery facilities of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Russian invaders launched multiple missile strikes, air strikes, and drone attacks on Ukrainian positions and settlements.
  • Detailed statistics, including artillery strikes and losses, provide insight into the escalating tensions and military actions in the region.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 22, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 07/22/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,044,250 (+1,090) people,

  • tanks — 11,038 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,035 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 30,680 (+43) units,

  • MLRS — 1,445 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 47,437 (+256) units,

  • cruise missiles — 3533 (+18) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 55,953 (+94) units,

  • special equipment — 3,935 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on July 21, Russian invaders launched two missile strikes with 25 missiles and 74 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and also dropped 122 guided aerial bombs.

It is also indicated that the enemy used 3,832 kamikaze drones for new attacks.

In total, the Russian army carried out 5,387 artillery strikes, including 56 from multiple launch rocket systems.

