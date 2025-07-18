According to The Telegraph, at least three of Russia's largest banks are considering a state bailout as they are close to final collapse due to the consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Russian banks face a new serious problem

As journalists have learned, the Russian authorities have ordered bank management not to disclose the full extent of bad loans, but instead to restructure their reporting to present a better picture.

However, this approach has proven unsuccessful, so banks now need injections from the state.

Russia's economy is under pressure from the costs of Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, sanctions imposed by Western countries, the loss of manpower both in the armed forces and through flight abroad, and falling oil prices, which threatens a critical source of revenue for the government, the publication writes. Share

Official Moscow will not be able to ignore for long the fact that the rapid rise in food prices and labor shortages have raised the inflation rate to double digits.

Ordinary Russians are rushing to buy essential items, because even potatoes are in short supply in Russia right now.

Recently, Goldman Sachs analysts forecast that the ruble will depreciate by 30% against the dollar during 2025.

This will cause a further increase in the cost of imports to the Russian Federation.