Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budris supported the EU ambassadors' approval of the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Against this background, he called on the United States to deliver a truly devastating sanctions blow to Russia and those who still support the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The urgency for strong sanctions against Russia is emphasized as a means to cripple the Russian economy and deter further aggression.
- Recent approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia marks a significant move towards increasing pressure on the country, with support from previously hesitant countries like Slovakia and Malta.
Lithuania pushes the US to action
As Budris noted, the new sanctions package allows the EU to deal a sanctions blow to Russia, which the aggressor country will definitely feel.
According to the diplomat, the European Union has taken the most important steps on this path.
However, now the whole world is waiting for tough decisions from the American authorities.
As mentioned earlier, on the morning of July 18, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Corеper) supported the long-awaited 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia, which could not be adopted for a long time due to the opposition of Slovakia and Malta.
However, on the evening of July 17, both countries officially confirmed that they were ready to unblock this decision.
