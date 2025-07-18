As Ukrainian journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Corеper) approved the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on the morning of July 18. Official Brussels previously claimed that this would be the toughest sanctions blow against the aggressor country during the entire period of the war.
Points of attention
- The decision showcases the EU's commitment to addressing the ongoing conflict and holding Russia accountable for its actions.
- The approval process highlights the coordinated efforts of EU members in responding decisively to geopolitical challenges.
What is known about the decision of the EU ambassadors?
An EU diplomat familiar with the meeting informed media representatives about the positive outcome.
According to the latter, the formal approval of the sanctions package will take place on the same day at a meeting of the EU Council on General Affairs.
It also recently became known that Slovakia and Malta have promised to lift their veto on the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia.
What is important to understand is that the discussion of the new sanctions package was indeed scheduled for July 18 during the EU Council meeting on General Affairs.
However, this was to take place within the "Any other business" (AOB) section, which did not involve voting and decision-making.
