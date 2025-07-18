EU ambassadors adopt toughest package of sanctions against Russia

As Ukrainian journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Corеper) approved the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on the morning of July 18. Official Brussels previously claimed that this would be the toughest sanctions blow against the aggressor country during the entire period of the war.

What is known about the decision of the EU ambassadors?

An EU diplomat familiar with the meeting informed media representatives about the positive outcome.

This morning, Coreper adopted the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This was the only item on the agenda, he stressed. Share

According to the latter, the formal approval of the sanctions package will take place on the same day at a meeting of the EU Council on General Affairs.

It also recently became known that Slovakia and Malta have promised to lift their veto on the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

We have received a written commitment from the European Commission, signed by its President and approved by the entire EC. Yesterday and today we announced and confirmed the content and manner of implementation of these guarantees… It will be counterproductive to continue blocking the 18th package of sanctions tomorrow Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

What is important to understand is that the discussion of the new sanctions package was indeed scheduled for July 18 during the EU Council meeting on General Affairs.