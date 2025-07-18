EU ambassadors adopt toughest package of sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU ambassadors adopt toughest package of sanctions against Russia

What is known about the decision of the EU ambassadors?
Читати українською

As Ukrainian journalists managed to learn from their insiders, the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Corеper) approved the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia on the morning of July 18. Official Brussels previously claimed that this would be the toughest sanctions blow against the aggressor country during the entire period of the war.

Points of attention

  • The decision showcases the EU's commitment to addressing the ongoing conflict and holding Russia accountable for its actions.
  • The approval process highlights the coordinated efforts of EU members in responding decisively to geopolitical challenges.

What is known about the decision of the EU ambassadors?

An EU diplomat familiar with the meeting informed media representatives about the positive outcome.

This morning, Coreper adopted the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. This was the only item on the agenda, he stressed.

According to the latter, the formal approval of the sanctions package will take place on the same day at a meeting of the EU Council on General Affairs.

It also recently became known that Slovakia and Malta have promised to lift their veto on the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia.

We have received a written commitment from the European Commission, signed by its President and approved by the entire EC. Yesterday and today we announced and confirmed the content and manner of implementation of these guarantees… It will be counterproductive to continue blocking the 18th package of sanctions tomorrow

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

What is important to understand is that the discussion of the new sanctions package was indeed scheduled for July 18 during the EU Council meeting on General Affairs.

However, this was to take place within the "Any other business" (AOB) section, which did not involve voting and decision-making.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia receives chips for missiles despite sanctions — what is the reason
a missile
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The toughest sanctions against Russia. What is known about the new EU plan
What has Europe planned?
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Senate may pass a bill on "hellish sanctions" against Russia — when exactly
US Senate

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?