Since Donald Trump returned to the presidency, the US has not imposed any new sanctions on Russia. This opens loopholes for the supply of microcircuits and military components, despite restrictions imposed after the start of Russia's major war in Ukraine.

Sanctions are not working: why Russia is still getting chips for missiles

Instead of increasing pressure, the Trump administration lifted some of the restrictions, in particular on Karina Rotenberg, the wife of Russian oligarch Boris Rotenberg.

In addition, the KleptoCapture task force, which was previously engaged in identifying and seizing the assets of individuals close to the Kremlin, was closed.

As a result, according to trade and corporate registries, more than 130 new companies in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore are freely advertising the supply of banned components to Russia.

Among them is HK GST Limited, which offers microcircuits for Russian X-101 cruise missiles used in the recent attacks on Kyiv.

All of these companies are not under sanctions, and the US, as the analysis shows, has not introduced any new restrictions against the Russian Federation since the beginning of 2025.

Experts warn that without constant updating of sanctions, their effectiveness is decreasing, and Russia is actively creating new shadow import schemes.

A new bill on additional restrictions is already being prepared in Congress. It envisages a 500% tariff on countries that buy Russian energy.