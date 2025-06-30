On June 30, the European Union announced the official extension of sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months.
Points of attention
- EU unanimously extends sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months to put pressure on the Russian Federation regarding the war in eastern Ukraine.
- The sanctions will impact Russia's economy and its capacity to continue its war efforts, aiming to compel Russia to cease its aggression towards Ukraine.
- The extension of sectoral sanctions was officially announced following the approval by all 27 EU countries, continuing the economic pressure on Russia until January 31, 2026.
The EU extended sanctions against Russia: what is known
The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, wrote about this in X.
As the top EU diplomat noted, pressure on Russia will continue until it stops its ongoing war against Ukraine.
The EU today officially agreed to extend sectoral sanctions on Russia.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 30, 2025
We will continue to pile pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine.
Each sanction weakens Russia’s ability to wage war.
An interlocutor of "European Pravda", commenting on this decision, said that following the results of the written procedure, all 27 EU countries signed a document on the extension of sectoral sanctions.
So: the sanctions have been extended until January 31, 2026, he added.
It should be noted that on June 26, European Union leaders reached a political agreement to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, but did not agree to approve a new package of restrictions.
These are sanctions against entire sectors or industries of the Russian economy or areas of Russian business activity.