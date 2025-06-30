EU unanimously extends sectoral sanctions against Russia

On June 30, the European Union announced the official extension of sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months.

The head of European diplomacy, Kai Kallas, wrote about this in X.

As the top EU diplomat noted, pressure on Russia will continue until it stops its ongoing war against Ukraine.

Every sanction weakens Russia's ability to wage war. Kaia Callas Top EU diplomat

An interlocutor of "European Pravda", commenting on this decision, said that following the results of the written procedure, all 27 EU countries signed a document on the extension of sectoral sanctions.

So: the sanctions have been extended until January 31, 2026, he added.

It should be noted that on June 26, European Union leaders reached a political agreement to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, but did not agree to approve a new package of restrictions.

On June 27, the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the European Union actually approved the extension of sectoral sanctions against Russia for another six months. Share

These are sanctions against entire sectors or industries of the Russian economy or areas of Russian business activity.