Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russian manufacturers of shaheeds

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the introduction of sanctions against citizens and legal entities of the Russian Federation. As well as China.

This is stated in Zelenskyy's decree.

Sanctions were imposed against 87 entities — 52 individuals (citizens of the Russian Federation) and 35 legal entities (tax residents of the Russian Federation — 34, of China — 1).

Among these entities:

companies and their managers that cooperate with Russian industrial enterprises of the "Special Economic Zone of Industrial and Production Type "Alabuga" and supply components, equipment and materials for the production of "Shahed";

suppliers of machine tools and other equipment for Russian military-industrial complex enterprises.

Also on June 27, Zelenskyy issued a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to synchronize sanctions pressure on Russia with international partners.