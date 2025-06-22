Zelenskyy imposed powerful sanctions against Ukraine's enemies

On June 22, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that he had signed a decree on new sanctions against Ukraine - this time, those who cooperate with the Russian invaders on our land will come under attack from Kyiv.

What is known about the new sanctions on Ukraine?

He signed a decree on new sanctions against Ukraine — against those who cooperate with the occupier on our land. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, we are talking about individuals and legal entities who conduct business in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in particular in Crimea.

Also, those who help justify the Russian aggression, consider it the norm to earn money in the occupation, and pay taxes to the occupier will be hit by sanctions.

And today is just the beginning of a larger work on sanctions against such individuals. We have information from special services — we will react in principle. The next sanctions decisions will be made soon. We are identifying all the schemes that are used in favor of the occupier, and therefore — against Ukraine, and blocking them.

As Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted, he and his team are actively working to fully synchronize Ukrainian sanctions with the decisions of allies.