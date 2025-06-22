Ukraine caused record damage to Russian industry and infrastructure
Ukraine caused record damage to Russian industry and infrastructure

Russia continues to lose billions of dollars
Source:  Public

From January to May 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out powerful and regular attacks on military facilities deep in Russia's rear. During this period alone, the aggressor country's total losses exceeded $10 billion.

  • The ongoing conflict showcases Ukraine's focus on weakening Russia's military-economic potential through strategic strikes on purely military facilities.
  • Despite the significant damages caused, the Ukrainian Armed Forces plan to intensify their operations, targeting deeper into Russian territory while emphasizing their commitment to avoid civilian casualties.

Russia continues to lose billions of dollars

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, made a statement on this occasion.

According to him, the latest operations were aimed at weakening the enemy's military-economic potential.

What is important to understand is that $1.3 billion was in direct losses: the destruction of oil refining, energy, logistics, and transport facilities.

Moreover, it is indicated that at least $9.5 billion are indirect losses due to the shutdown of enterprises, disruption of transportation, and blocking of logistics.

Oleksandr Syrsky also emphasized: the effectiveness of "DeepStrike" operations is estimated at a ratio of 1 to 15 — that is, for every dollar spent, there are about 15 dollars in losses for Russia.

Of course, we will continue (the DeepStrike strikes on Russian territory — ed.). We will increase the scale and depth. Given that we are not fighting against the population, we are fighting and destroying purely military facilities.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

