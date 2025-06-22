Syrsky promises withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from "deaf defense"

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, in the future the Defense Forces of Ukraine will not remain "simply in a blind defense," but will combine defense with offensive actions.

What to expect from the Armed Forces of Ukraine next?

Of course, we will not remain simply in a blind defense. Because this does not bring anything and ultimately leads to the fact that we retreat anyway, lose people and territories. Therefore, we combine defensive actions with active defense and active offensive actions. Oleksandr Syrsky Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the commander-in-chief, where possible, the Ukrainian Defense Forces strike at the Russian army and carry out successful counterattacks.

Attacks can be carried out where weaknesses in the enemy's defense have been identified.

It is for this purpose that Ukraine created and continues to scale up assault force units.