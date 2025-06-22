Syrsky promises withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from "deaf defense"
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Syrsky promises withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from "deaf defense"

What to expect from the Armed Forces of Ukraine next?
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, in the future the Defense Forces of Ukraine will not remain "simply in a blind defense," but will combine defense with offensive actions.

Points of attention

  • Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the importance of not remaining in 'blind defense,' as it leads to retreats and territorial losses, advocating for a proactive approach.
  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively engaging in offensive actions to stop the enemy's advances and recapture territories, showcasing their readiness and determination.

What to expect from the Armed Forces of Ukraine next?

Of course, we will not remain simply in a blind defense. Because this does not bring anything and ultimately leads to the fact that we retreat anyway, lose people and territories. Therefore, we combine defensive actions with active defense and active offensive actions.

Oleksandr Syrsky

Oleksandr Syrsky

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the commander-in-chief, where possible, the Ukrainian Defense Forces strike at the Russian army and carry out successful counterattacks.

Attacks can be carried out where weaknesses in the enemy's defense have been identified.

It is for this purpose that Ukraine created and continues to scale up assault force units.

We are talking about separate units, regiments that were created at the beginning of the Kursk operation (…) and are currently fighting in virtually all difficult areas of the front. Both where we have the opportunity to attack, and where the enemy is successful and needs to be stopped and our settlements recaptured. In particular, as was the case in the Sumy region, — emphasized Syrsky.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian air attack on Ukraine. How the air defense system responded
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians kill 2, wound 13 in Donetsk region
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
What is known about the situation in the Donetsk region?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Syrsky announced important changes in the work of the CCC
What is known about the changes in the work of the CCC?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?