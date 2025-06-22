According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, in the future the Defense Forces of Ukraine will not remain "simply in a blind defense," but will combine defense with offensive actions.
Points of attention
- Oleksandr Syrsky emphasizes the importance of not remaining in 'blind defense,' as it leads to retreats and territorial losses, advocating for a proactive approach.
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces are actively engaging in offensive actions to stop the enemy's advances and recapture territories, showcasing their readiness and determination.
What to expect from the Armed Forces of Ukraine next?
According to the commander-in-chief, where possible, the Ukrainian Defense Forces strike at the Russian army and carry out successful counterattacks.
Attacks can be carried out where weaknesses in the enemy's defense have been identified.
It is for this purpose that Ukraine created and continues to scale up assault force units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-