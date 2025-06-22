Russian air attack on Ukraine. How the air defense system responded

During the night of June 21-22, Russia carried out attacks with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Donetsk region's TOT, and 47 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.
Points of attention
- Aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine were engaged in the defense against the enemy air attack.
- The article emphasizes the efforts of Ukrainian defenders in repelling the air attack and calls for unity towards victory in protecting the Ukrainian sky.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known
The enemy carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.
What is important to understand is that the new direction of attack is the Chernihiv region.
Aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 7 locations, including in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odessa regions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-