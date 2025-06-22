Russian air attack on Ukraine. How the air defense system responded
Russian air attack on Ukraine. How the air defense system responded

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's new attack on Ukraine - what is known
During the night of June 21-22, Russia carried out attacks with two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Rostov regions, an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Donetsk region's TOT, and 47 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

  • Aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine were engaged in the defense against the enemy air attack.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what is known

The enemy carried out a new air attack from the following directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

What is important to understand is that the new direction of attack is the Chernihiv region.

Aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, air defenses have neutralized 28 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of UAVs) in the north, east, and south of the country. 18 were shot down by fire weapons, 10 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

In addition, it was indicated that enemy air attack vehicles were hit in 7 locations, including in the Chernihiv, Sumy, and Odessa regions.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on the defenders of the Ukrainian sky.

