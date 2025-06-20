Putin was falsely told about Russia's strategic advantage in the war against Ukraine
Putin was falsely told about Russia's strategic advantage in the war against Ukraine

Putin
Читати українською
Source:  Sky News

The Russian Federation refuses a complete ceasefire on the front because it plans to advance through the territory of Ukraine and does not want to lose its strategic advantage.

Points of attention

  • Russia maintains its focus on advancing through Ukraine to retain its strategic advantage in the conflict.
  • The refusal for a ceasefire is linked to concerns over Ukraine receiving military aid from Western partners.
  • The Russian army is gearing up for a large-scale summer offensive in Ukraine.

Russia has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine

This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Sky News. The dictator's aide commented on the increased shelling of Ukraine and the mediation efforts of the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to end the war.

We have a strategic advantage now. Why should we lose it? We are not going to lose it. We are moving forward. We are moving forward and we will continue to move forward.

Moscow has already stated that it cannot agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine continues to receive military assistance from Western partners, rearm, and regroup its forces. Peskov ignored the question of whether Russia could make the same commitments.

A ceasefire is a ceasefire, and you stop. But America is not saying it will stop any supplies. Britain is not saying that either. France is not saying that either. And that is the problem.

Despite the fact that the Russian invasion army has intensified its offensive and massive shelling of Ukraine, the American president continues to assure that a peace agreement is possible.

Russia is currently focused on launching a large-scale summer offensive, but Trump does not want to punish it for this, so as not to "interfere with the peace process."

