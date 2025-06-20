The Russian Federation refuses a complete ceasefire on the front because it plans to advance through the territory of Ukraine and does not want to lose its strategic advantage.

Russia has no intention of ending the war in Ukraine

This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of illegitimate Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with Sky News. The dictator's aide commented on the increased shelling of Ukraine and the mediation efforts of the leader of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to end the war.

We have a strategic advantage now. Why should we lose it? We are not going to lose it. We are moving forward. We are moving forward and we will continue to move forward. Share

Moscow has already stated that it cannot agree to a ceasefire if Ukraine continues to receive military assistance from Western partners, rearm, and regroup its forces. Peskov ignored the question of whether Russia could make the same commitments.

A ceasefire is a ceasefire, and you stop. But America is not saying it will stop any supplies. Britain is not saying that either. France is not saying that either. And that is the problem.

Despite the fact that the Russian invasion army has intensified its offensive and massive shelling of Ukraine, the American president continues to assure that a peace agreement is possible.