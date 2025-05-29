"I don't see Putin's willingness to end the war" — Zelenskyy on the possibility of a truce

Ukraine will definitely get a just peace, but it will probably be after Putin's rule in Russia ends. However, it is important to take steps in this direction now, starting with a ceasefire.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the significance of taking steps towards peace, starting with a ceasefire as the first step towards a lasting truce.
- Putin's focus on maintaining power in Russia complicates negotiations and the possibility of ending the war, as Zelenskyy questions the readiness of Russians for peace talks.
- The path to a just peace in Ukraine may require the end of Putin's regime, with Zelenskyy highlighting the importance of global powers, especially the United States, in pressuring Russia.
Zelenskyy spoke about the possibility of a truce
This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to Zelensky, Putin and his entourage look at the world from the perspective of maintaining power in Russia.
He emphasized that at present there is no visible readiness of the Russians for peace negotiations and an end to the war.
I don't see the readiness, the desire of the Russians to take this step yet. I don't see Putin's readiness to end the war. I don't feel it, and we don't have enough pressure. There's not enough force involved to force him. Today, the strong leading powers are not fully involved yet. The United States is involved, but not 100%. Other countries, like China or the countries of the global South, are staying away. This allows Putin to delay the moment when the war should end.
At the same time, he expressed his belief that the United States is "one of those countries that can put Russia in its place," given its economic, financial, and military power.
