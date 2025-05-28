Zelenskyy revealed the main topic of his talks with Trump at the Vatican

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that during a meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the Vatican, they discussed sanctions against Russia's energy and banking systems.
Points of attention
- Media reports suggest that Trump is seriously contemplating escalating sanctions on Russia due to Putin's intensified actions against Ukraine.
- The focus of the talks between Zelenskyy and Trump underlines the strategic importance of addressing the Russian threat through sanctions and international pressure.
What Zelensky and Trump talked about at the Vatican
According to the heads of state, the focus was indeed on increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia.
Donald Trump agreed with Volodymyr Zelensky that imposing new sanctions against Russia is the first step if dictator Putin refuses to negotiate peace.
According to the head of state, he positively assessed the conversation with the head of the White House in the Vatican.
Volodymyr Zelensky believes that these negotiations were "confirmation of the US policy of imposing strong sanctions against Russia if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire."
By the way, foreign media have learned that Donald Trump is currently really considering increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as Putin is intensifying terror against Ukraine.
