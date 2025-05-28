Zelenskyy revealed the main topic of his talks with Trump at the Vatican
Category
Economics
Publication date

Zelenskyy revealed the main topic of his talks with Trump at the Vatican

What Zelensky and Trump talked about at the Vatican
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that during a meeting with his American counterpart Donald Trump at the Vatican, they discussed sanctions against Russia's energy and banking systems.

Points of attention

  • Media reports suggest that Trump is seriously contemplating escalating sanctions on Russia due to Putin's intensified actions against Ukraine.
  • The focus of the talks between Zelenskyy and Trump underlines the strategic importance of addressing the Russian threat through sanctions and international pressure.

What Zelensky and Trump talked about at the Vatican

According to the heads of state, the focus was indeed on increasing sanctions pressure on the aggressor country, Russia.

Donald Trump agreed with Volodymyr Zelensky that imposing new sanctions against Russia is the first step if dictator Putin refuses to negotiate peace.

We discussed two main aspects with him — energy and the banking system. Will the US be able to impose sanctions on two sectors? I would really like to.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he positively assessed the conversation with the head of the White House in the Vatican.

Volodymyr Zelensky believes that these negotiations were "confirmation of the US policy of imposing strong sanctions against Russia if Putin does not agree to a ceasefire."

By the way, foreign media have learned that Donald Trump is currently really considering increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, as Putin is intensifying terror against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin puts forward new demands to the West to end the war against Ukraine
What demands did Putin come up with?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin has announced a condition for the meeting between Trump, Zelensky and Putin
What condition did the Kremlin come up with?
Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine is creating missiles with a range of up to 2,500 km — who will help?
What is known about the plans of Ukraine and Germany?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?