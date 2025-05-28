According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allowing simultaneous talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.
Points of attention
- Kremlin underscores the need for specific agreements between delegations before such a meeting takes place.
- Location for negotiations between Russia and Ukraine still undecided, to be convenient for both sides.
What condition did the Kremlin come up with?
According to Putin's representative, as of today, no decisions have been made about the venue for the next round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
Against this background, Dmitry Peskov added that the location should be convenient for both sides.
According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he is ready for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in any format.
Scandalous Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov said that during the next round of negotiations with Ukraine, the date of which will be announced in the near future, Russia will insist on the abolition of "discriminatory laws" restricting the Russian language, and will also insist on Ukraine's non-aligned and nuclear-free status.
