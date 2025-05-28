According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allowing simultaneous talks with US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war.

What condition did the Kremlin come up with?

There is no change in the position regarding the principled possibility of such a meeting. But such a meeting should be the result of specific agreements between the two delegations in different areas. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

According to Putin's representative, as of today, no decisions have been made about the venue for the next round of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Against this background, Dmitry Peskov added that the location should be convenient for both sides.

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, he is ready for a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, and the United States in any format.