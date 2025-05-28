Putin is amassing over 50,000 soldiers in the Sumy direction

As Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, Russia's recent actions on and off the battlefield indicate that dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to stop the war. Thus, the invaders are actively amassing more than 50,000 troops in the Sumy direction.
Points of attention
- The largest and strongest Russian soldiers are concentrated in the Kursk direction, aiming to push Ukrainian Armed Forces out and advance towards Sumy.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned of Russia's intentions to cross the administrative border and capture strategic regions like Pokrovsk in Donetsk.
How is the situation developing in the Sumy direction?
According to the head of state, the Russian occupiers are actively conducting sabotage operations in the Sumy region, but Ukrainian soldiers are successfully restraining the enemy.
It is also indicated that the largest and strongest Russian soldiers are currently located in the Kursk direction.
They are not only trying to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the Kursk region, but are also preparing offensive actions against the Sumy region.
The head of state is convinced that Russia will do everything possible to cross the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk region and capture Pokrovsk, which is in the Donetsk region.
