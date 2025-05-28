As journalists have learned, representatives of the CDU/CSU ruling bloc are increasingly demanding that the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, immediately transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.
- The rejection of range limitations by Merz has opened up the possibility for the delivery of Taurus missiles, as highlighted by CDU representative Thomas Rövekamp.
- The Green Party politician Anton Gofreiter calls on Chancellor Merz to make a positive decision on supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, stating that mere statements are insufficient.
Merz is increasingly being pushed to provide Ukraine with Taurus
A statement on this occasion was made by the CDU's foreign policy spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter.
In his opinion, finally "the time has come to start training Ukrainians on Taurus systems and deploying them."
The CDU spokesman reminded Merz that it is German long-range missiles that can alleviate the situation and thus protect the civilian population in Ukraine. He also emphasized that the systems should be supplied in large quantities.
This proposal is supported by another CDU representative, Thomas Rövekamp, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee.
According to him, Friedrich Merz, by rejecting the range limitation, "removed one argument that prevented the supply of Taurus.
Green Party politician Anton Gofreiter also called on the German Chancellor to immediately make a positive decision on this issue:
