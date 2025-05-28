As journalists have learned, representatives of the CDU/CSU ruling bloc are increasingly demanding that the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, immediately transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Merz is increasingly being pushed to provide Ukraine with Taurus

A statement on this occasion was made by the CDU's foreign policy spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter.

In his opinion, finally "the time has come to start training Ukrainians on Taurus systems and deploying them."

The CDU spokesman reminded Merz that it is German long-range missiles that can alleviate the situation and thus protect the civilian population in Ukraine. He also emphasized that the systems should be supplied in large quantities.

This proposal is supported by another CDU representative, Thomas Rövekamp, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee.

According to him, Friedrich Merz, by rejecting the range limitation, "removed one argument that prevented the supply of Taurus.

Green Party politician Anton Gofreiter also called on the German Chancellor to immediately make a positive decision on this issue: