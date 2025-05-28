Providing Ukraine with Taurus. Pressure on Merz has increased significantly
Category
World
Publication date

Providing Ukraine with Taurus. Pressure on Merz has increased significantly

Merz is increasingly being pushed to provide Ukraine with Taurus
Читати українською
Source:  NTV

As journalists have learned, representatives of the CDU/CSU ruling bloc are increasingly demanding that the new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, immediately transfer long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The rejection of range limitations by Merz has opened up the possibility for the delivery of Taurus missiles, as highlighted by CDU representative Thomas Rövekamp.
  • The Green Party politician Anton Gofreiter calls on Chancellor Merz to make a positive decision on supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, stating that mere statements are insufficient.

Merz is increasingly being pushed to provide Ukraine with Taurus

A statement on this occasion was made by the CDU's foreign policy spokesman Roderich Kiesewetter.

In his opinion, finally "the time has come to start training Ukrainians on Taurus systems and deploying them."

The CDU spokesman reminded Merz that it is German long-range missiles that can alleviate the situation and thus protect the civilian population in Ukraine. He also emphasized that the systems should be supplied in large quantities.

This proposal is supported by another CDU representative, Thomas Rövekamp, the head of the Bundestag's defense committee.

According to him, Friedrich Merz, by rejecting the range limitation, "removed one argument that prevented the supply of Taurus.

Green Party politician Anton Gofreiter also called on the German Chancellor to immediately make a positive decision on this issue:

"Merz's statement is nothing more than a smokescreen if he doesn't deliver Taurus cruise missiles," he emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The revival of Nord Stream. Merz challenged Russia and the US
What is known about Merz's position?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
German Vice Chancellor denies Merz's loud statement on Ukraine
Klingbeil denied Merz's words
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz explained the statement about allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Merz explained his words for the first time

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?