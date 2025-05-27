According to German leader Friedrich Merz, the US, Britain, France and Germany lifted restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia several months ago.

Merz explained his words for the first time

As the German Chancellor noted, his loud statement regarding the lifting of the range restriction on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine concerned a decision that had been made earlier.

Friedrich Merz also emphasized that this issue "played a role a few months and a few years ago."

In this sense, yesterday in Berlin I described what has been happening for several months. Friedrich Merz Chancellor of Germany

He once again emphasized that Ukraine should have the right to use weapons against military targets on Russian territory.

As previously mentioned, on May 26, Merz announced that weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine were no longer subject to restrictions on range and, therefore, on use against Russian territory.

However, after this, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that there were no new agreements in the government coalition to change course regarding the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory.