Merz explained the statement about allowing Ukraine to strike deep into Russia
Merz explained his words for the first time
Source:  Die Zeit

According to German leader Friedrich Merz, the US, Britain, France and Germany lifted restrictions on Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russia several months ago.

  • Contradictory statements within the German government, such as those from Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil, raise questions about the consistency and unified approach towards altering restrictions on Ukraine's military actions.
  • The debate surrounding Ukraine's use of long-range weapons against Russian targets reflects the complex geopolitical dynamics and diverging opinions within European countries regarding the conflict.

Merz explained his words for the first time

As the German Chancellor noted, his loud statement regarding the lifting of the range restriction on the use of Western weapons by Ukraine concerned a decision that had been made earlier.

Friedrich Merz also emphasized that this issue "played a role a few months and a few years ago."

In this sense, yesterday in Berlin I described what has been happening for several months.

Friedrich Merz

Friedrich Merz

Chancellor of Germany

He once again emphasized that Ukraine should have the right to use weapons against military targets on Russian territory.

As previously mentioned, on May 26, Merz announced that weapons supplied by Germany to Ukraine were no longer subject to restrictions on range and, therefore, on use against Russian territory.

However, after this, German Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil stated that there were no new agreements in the government coalition to change course regarding the lifting of restrictions on long-range strikes by Ukraine on Russian territory.

