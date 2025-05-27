The Ministry of Defense has approved the use of the "Anti-drone Pistol"
The Ministry of Defense has approved the use of the "Anti-drone Pistol"

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
What is known about the "Anti-drone Pistol"?
On May 27, the Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that it had codified and approved for use in the Armed Forces of Ukraine an individual means of countering aerial drones. It was called the “Anti-drone Pistol.”

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian company Kvertus introduced a new generation electronic warfare system, the Kvertus LTEJ Mirage, with the ability to block signals at any frequency.
  • The introduction of these advanced technologies reflects Ukraine's commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities in the face of evolving threats.

What is known about the “Anti-drone Pistol”?

The new product was announced by the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Armaments and Military Equipment.

According to experts, the “Anti-Drone Pistol” is an individual electronic defense device.

Its main advantage is the installation of electromagnetic interference that blocks the control and video signal channels of Russian drones.

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian "Anti-drone Pistol" has compact dimensions.

Its weight is a little over 1 kg. It is also indicated that it is made in a monolithic form factor.

The Ministry of Defense officially confirmed that the device has already passed the necessary tests.

This means that he will soon be joining combat units.

It is also worth noting that recently the Ukrainian company Kvertus introduced a new generation electronic warfare system. It was called Kvertus LTEJ Mirage.

Among its main advantages is the ability to block signals at any frequency.

