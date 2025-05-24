According to The Telegraph, the aggressor country Russia is very actively strengthening its army and improving its military infrastructure. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has a very specific goal - to attack NATO after the end of hostilities with Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Military analysts warn of Russia's preparations for future conflicts, with the transformation of brigades into larger divisions and increased troop presence near Baltic states.
- The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO adds complexity to the geopolitical landscape, influencing Russia's military plans and responses in the region.
NATO must prepare for a Russian attack
Journalists note that new satellite imagery has captured columns of Russian tents, base expansion, and modernization of Arctic airfields along the border with Finland and Norway.
According to military analysts, recent actions indicate that Russia is actively preparing for a new confrontation.
The head of strategic planning of the Finnish Defense Forces, Major General Sami Nurmi, has already made a statement on this matter:
We cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has restored the Leningrad Military District, which covers territories near Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.
In addition, it is noted that former brigades are being transformed into divisions with more than 10,000 fighters.
