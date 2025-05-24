When Russia will start a war against NATO — insider data
When Russia will start a war against NATO — insider data

NATO must prepare for a Russian attack
Source:  The Telegraph

According to The Telegraph, the aggressor country Russia is very actively strengthening its army and improving its military infrastructure. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has a very specific goal - to attack NATO after the end of hostilities with Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Military analysts warn of Russia's preparations for future conflicts, with the transformation of brigades into larger divisions and increased troop presence near Baltic states.
  • The accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO adds complexity to the geopolitical landscape, influencing Russia's military plans and responses in the region.

NATO must prepare for a Russian attack

Journalists note that new satellite imagery has captured columns of Russian tents, base expansion, and modernization of Arctic airfields along the border with Finland and Norway.

According to military analysts, recent actions indicate that Russia is actively preparing for a new confrontation.

The head of strategic planning of the Finnish Defense Forces, Major General Sami Nurmi, has already made a statement on this matter:

We see preparations for a future when Russia will return its forces fighting in Ukraine. But the number of troops on our borders will grow.

We cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has restored the Leningrad Military District, which covers territories near Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

In addition, it is noted that former brigades are being transformed into divisions with more than 10,000 fighters.

This is a continuation of military plans until 2022 and a response to new geopolitical events related to the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, analyst Emil Castelhelmi commented on Russia's latest actions.

