According to The Telegraph, the aggressor country Russia is very actively strengthening its army and improving its military infrastructure. Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has a very specific goal - to attack NATO after the end of hostilities with Ukraine.

NATO must prepare for a Russian attack

Journalists note that new satellite imagery has captured columns of Russian tents, base expansion, and modernization of Arctic airfields along the border with Finland and Norway.

According to military analysts, recent actions indicate that Russia is actively preparing for a new confrontation.

The head of strategic planning of the Finnish Defense Forces, Major General Sami Nurmi, has already made a statement on this matter:

We see preparations for a future when Russia will return its forces fighting in Ukraine. But the number of troops on our borders will grow. Share

We cannot ignore the fact that the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, has restored the Leningrad Military District, which covers territories near Finland, Estonia, and Latvia.

In addition, it is noted that former brigades are being transformed into divisions with more than 10,000 fighters.