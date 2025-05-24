Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 15 people injured

On the morning of May 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was the main target of the Russian air attack. This time, the Dniprovsky, Solomyansky, and Obolonsky districts of the city fell under the blows of the invaders.
Points of attention
- Several residents were injured in the missile strike, with reports of debris hitting apartments and causing fires in different districts.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, mentioning the use of Iranian drones and ballistic missiles affecting multiple regions in Ukraine.
Details of Russia's large-scale attack on Kyiv
What is important to understand is that at night, the Russian occupiers launched 9 ballistic missiles at the capital of Ukraine, 6 of which were shot down by air defense forces.
This information was officially confirmed by the head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force Command, Ignat.
It is also indicated that in the Solomyanskyi district, drone debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor, after which a fire broke out.
According to the latest data, 7 residents aged 35 to 63 were injured. They have various injuries.
In the Dnipro district, a couple, a man and a woman, aged 40 and 41, were injured when a piece of debris flew into their apartment on the fifth floor.
In addition, it was indicated that one civilian was injured in the Holosiivskyi district.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the enemy's new large-scale attack:
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-