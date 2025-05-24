Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 15 people injured

On the morning of May 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was the main target of the Russian air attack. This time, the Dniprovsky, Solomyansky, and Obolonsky districts of the city fell under the blows of the invaders.

Details of Russia's large-scale attack on Kyiv

What is important to understand is that at night, the Russian occupiers launched 9 ballistic missiles at the capital of Ukraine, 6 of which were shot down by air defense forces.

This information was officially confirmed by the head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force Command, Ignat.

15 injured in Russian night attack on capital: police work at site of enemy hits. UAVs and ballistics damaged residential buildings in Dniprovs'kyi, Solom'yanskyi and Obolonskyi districts, as well as a shopping and entertainment center, an educational institution, 8 cars and a boiler room, the Kyiv police said in a statement.

It is also indicated that in the Solomyanskyi district, drone debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor, after which a fire broke out.

According to the latest data, 7 residents aged 35 to 63 were injured. They have various injuries.

In the Dnipro district, a couple, a man and a woman, aged 40 and 41, were injured when a piece of debris flew into their apartment on the fifth floor.

In the Obolonskyi district, four floors of a 9-story residential building were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Five victims have now sought help.

In addition, it was indicated that one civilian was injured in the Holosiivskyi district.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the enemy's new large-scale attack: