Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 15 people injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian attack on Kyiv — at least 15 people injured

Details of Russia's large-scale attack on Kyiv
Читати українською

On the morning of May 24, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, was the main target of the Russian air attack. This time, the Dniprovsky, Solomyansky, and Obolonsky districts of the city fell under the blows of the invaders.

Points of attention

  • Several residents were injured in the missile strike, with reports of debris hitting apartments and causing fires in different districts.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack, mentioning the use of Iranian drones and ballistic missiles affecting multiple regions in Ukraine.

Details of Russia's large-scale attack on Kyiv

What is important to understand is that at night, the Russian occupiers launched 9 ballistic missiles at the capital of Ukraine, 6 of which were shot down by air defense forces.

This information was officially confirmed by the head of the communications department of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Air Force Command, Ignat.

15 injured in Russian night attack on capital: police work at site of enemy hits. UAVs and ballistics damaged residential buildings in Dniprovs'kyi, Solom'yanskyi and Obolonskyi districts, as well as a shopping and entertainment center, an educational institution, 8 cars and a boiler room, the Kyiv police said in a statement.

It is also indicated that in the Solomyanskyi district, drone debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor, after which a fire broke out.

According to the latest data, 7 residents aged 35 to 63 were injured. They have various injuries.

In the Dnipro district, a couple, a man and a woman, aged 40 and 41, were injured when a piece of debris flew into their apartment on the fifth floor.

In the Obolonskyi district, four floors of a 9-story residential building were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. Five victims have now sought help.

In addition, it was indicated that one civilian was injured in the Holosiivskyi district.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the enemy's new large-scale attack:

A difficult night for all of Ukraine: 250 strike drones, the absolute majority of which are Iranian "shaheeds", 14 ballistic missiles. The regions of Odessa, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kyiv, and Dnipro were affected. Civilians everywhere. There are dead. My condolences to the family and friends.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces neutralized 6 ballistic missiles and 245 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 24 — first details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russians killed 6 civilians in Donetsk and Kherson regions
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
People are dying again in Donetsk and Kherson regions due to Russian attacks
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump named "the most positive result" of Ukraine-Russia talks
The White House appreciated the prisoner exchange

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?