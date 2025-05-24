Air defense forces neutralized 6 ballistic missiles and 245 Russian drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
During the night of May 24, Russia attacked various regions of Ukraine, using 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and 250 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.

Points of attention

  • During the night, 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles targeting Kyiv were shot down, and 245 enemy drones were neutralized in various regions of the country.
  • The air defenses of Ukraine successfully intercepted the incoming threats, with some targets being eliminated by fire weapons and others suppressed by electronic warfare without negative consequences.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on May 24 — first details

The Russians launched a new air attack at 8:30 p.m. on May 23.

The enemy launched strikes on Ukraine using 14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the regions of Taganrog, Yeysk, Bryansk — the Russian Federation, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The Russian army attacked Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, and Zaporizhia regions.

In addition, it is indicated that during the night the enemy attacked with 250 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

What is important to understand is that the main direction of the enemy attack is the capital of Ukraine, the city of Kyiv.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses shot down 6 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (Kyiv) and neutralized 245 enemy Shahed UAVs (other types of drones) in the east, north, south, and center of the country. 128 were shot down by fire weapons, 117 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (EW) (without negative consequences).

The Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Odessa, Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhia regions came under new enemy attacks.

