Russia attacked Kyiv and the region — photos and videos of the consequences
Ukraine
State Emergency Service

The Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — what is known
During the night of May 24, the capital of Ukraine suffered from new attacks by the Russian invaders. This time, the enemy used ballistic missiles and drones for the air attack. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has already shown the consequences of the attack on various areas of the city.

Points of attention

  • Photos and videos capture the extent of the damage caused by the Russian invasion, highlighting the urgent need for international intervention and support for Ukraine.
  • The attacks also extended to the Kyiv region, with additional fires and injuries reported as a result of the ongoing conflict, underscoring the escalating humanitarian crisis in the area.

The Russian attack on Kyiv on May 24 — what is known

According to rescuers, in the Solomyanskyi district, a fire broke out in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors of a 5-story residential building.

30 people and 8 units of fire and rescue and special equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in extinguishing the fire.

In addition, a man was rescued, who was handed over to doctors with a preliminary diagnosis of poisoning by combustion products.

In the Obolonsky district, a fire broke out on the balconies of a 9-story building on the 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th floors. Rescuers took three people to fresh air, and four more sought medical help with a preliminary diagnosis of acute stress reaction. The fire was extinguished.

The Svyatoshynskyi district of the capital also came under enemy attack.

A fire broke out in a one-story non-residential building used to store paint and varnish materials there — they are currently trying to put it out.

Two people injured in new attack on Russians in Kyiv region

Last night, rescuers extinguished a fire in a private home in Berezan, which occurred as a result of falling debris from a UAV. Two victims were found at the scene and were provided with medical assistance.

