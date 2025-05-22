The Russians themselves admit the massive destruction they caused in Mariupol during the fighting for the city in the spring of 2022. But Russia is trying to distort the facts known to the whole world.

Russia is shamefully rewriting the history of occupied Mariupol

The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, openly stated:

Mariupol was practically wiped off the face of the earth.

At the same time, he cynically compared the destroyed city to besieged Leningrad.

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council is debunking the Russian Federation's disinformation campaign regarding Mariupol.

The catastrophic scale of the destruction is also confirmed by data from the occupation authorities of Mariupol. As the so-called "mayor" of the city, Oleh Morgun, said, out of more than 47,000 private houses, only 13,000 were not damaged as a result of the fighting, more than 10,000 are subject to complete demolition, and another 13,000 are subject to partial restoration.

At the same time, Morgun boasted that since the end of 2024, 400 private houses have been restored in the city — a meager number compared to the total amount of destroyed housing.

Drawing parallels with besieged Leningrad, the Russians are trying to rewrite the history of Mariupol. They seek to create the image of a "martyr" city "saved" by Russia.

But even the statements of their officials, confident in the CPR, reveal the truth: it was the Russian army that destroyed entire districts of Mariupol and killed thousands of its residents.