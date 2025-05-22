The Russians themselves admit the massive destruction they caused in Mariupol during the fighting for the city in the spring of 2022. But Russia is trying to distort the facts known to the whole world.
Points of attention
- The Russians admit massive destruction in Mariupol during the fighting in 2022, but attempt to distort facts known to the world.
- Russian officials cynically compare the destruction in Mariupol to besieged Leningrad, seeking to rewrite the history of the city.
- The Center for Countering Disinformation confirms the catastrophic scale of destruction caused by the Russian army in Mariupol.
Russia is shamefully rewriting the history of occupied Mariupol
The head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, openly stated:
At the same time, he cynically compared the destroyed city to besieged Leningrad.
The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council is debunking the Russian Federation's disinformation campaign regarding Mariupol.
The catastrophic scale of the destruction is also confirmed by data from the occupation authorities of Mariupol. As the so-called "mayor" of the city, Oleh Morgun, said, out of more than 47,000 private houses, only 13,000 were not damaged as a result of the fighting, more than 10,000 are subject to complete demolition, and another 13,000 are subject to partial restoration.
At the same time, Morgun boasted that since the end of 2024, 400 private houses have been restored in the city — a meager number compared to the total amount of destroyed housing.
But even the statements of their officials, confident in the CPR, reveal the truth: it was the Russian army that destroyed entire districts of Mariupol and killed thousands of its residents.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-