The US Senate has introduced a bipartisan resolution demanding that Russia ensure the return of Ukrainian children it abducted before any peace agreement is signed between Kyiv and Moscow.
Putin's actions in Ukraine are condemned as inhumane, with the US Senate pushing for the children's return to safeguard their cultural identity and heritage.
Learn more about this critical issue and the documentary 'Damaged Childhood' highlighting Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children.
The US Senate has made an important decision
This news was shared by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh.
According to the latter, on May 20, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a resolution on this issue.
Its initiators were Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar.
In addition, Republican Senators Roger Wicker, Joni Ernst, and Rick Scott, and Democrats Dick Durbin and John Fetterman, as well as several public organizations, expressed support for this decision.
Ostap Yarysh draws attention to the fact that this is the first resolution in the Senate since Donald Trump returned to the White House, which was supported by Republicans and which calls for action regarding the negotiation process with Russia.
To learn more about Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children, watch the documentary "Damaged Childhood," created by Ukrainian independent media and video production company Online.UA:
