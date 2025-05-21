US Senate will fight for return of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia

The US Senate has introduced a bipartisan resolution demanding that Russia ensure the return of Ukrainian children it abducted before any peace agreement is signed between Kyiv and Moscow.

This news was shared by former Voice of America journalist Ostap Yarysh.

According to the latter, on May 20, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a resolution on this issue.

Its initiators were Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar.

In addition, Republican Senators Roger Wicker, Joni Ernst, and Rick Scott, and Democrats Dick Durbin and John Fetterman, as well as several public organizations, expressed support for this decision.

Ostap Yarysh draws attention to the fact that this is the first resolution in the Senate since Donald Trump returned to the White House, which was supported by Republicans and which calls for action regarding the negotiation process with Russia.

Putin's inhumane and unprovoked attack on Ukraine has unleashed the largest war in Europe since World War II. He has kidnapped thousands of children to brainwash and Russify them in an attempt to erase their cultural identity and heritage. The United States should demand the return of these children before any agreement is signed to end the war in Ukraine, Senator Grassley said in a statement. Share

