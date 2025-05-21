EU finds about 1.3 million artillery shells for Ukraine
Ukraine
EU finds about 1.3 million artillery shells for Ukraine

Andriy Sybiga
Positive news has arrived from the EU regarding assistance to Ukraine
European leaders have finally found a way to supply Ukraine with two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells it plans to deliver to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of 2025.

  • Decisive actions are required to deter Russia and promote Ukraine's European integration, showcasing the pressing need for major decisions in the current geopolitical landscape.
  • The collaboration between Ukraine and the EU, as highlighted by the recent developments, underlines the shared commitment towards security and progress in the region.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga, after meeting with the EU's chief diplomat, Kaia Kallas, and participating in a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the European initiative to increase the number of artillery ammunition supplied to Ukraine to 2 million this year is successfully moving forward.

EU member states have already pledged two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells, and we are working to "close" the last third as soon as possible. Thank you to Kaya for her important initiative.

In addition, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy also discussed unblocking the actual launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Against this background, Andriy Sybiga drew attention to the fact that the current important period requires decisive and major decisions both to deter Russia and to advance Ukraine on the path of European integration.

"We agreed on the need to move both of these processes forward," the Ukrainian diplomat emphasized.

