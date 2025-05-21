European leaders have finally found a way to supply Ukraine with two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells it plans to deliver to the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of 2025.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga, after meeting with the EU's chief diplomat, Kaia Kallas, and participating in a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs.

The Ukrainian diplomat emphasized that the European initiative to increase the number of artillery ammunition supplied to Ukraine to 2 million this year is successfully moving forward.

EU member states have already pledged two-thirds of the 2 million artillery shells, and we are working to "close" the last third as soon as possible. Thank you to Kaya for her important initiative. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

In addition, the head of Ukrainian diplomacy also discussed unblocking the actual launch of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Against this background, Andriy Sybiga drew attention to the fact that the current important period requires decisive and major decisions both to deter Russia and to advance Ukraine on the path of European integration.