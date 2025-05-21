"We are waiting." Rubio publicly addressed Putin

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that during talks with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promised to send the White House "the conditions they would need to achieve a ceasefire" with Ukraine. Currently, official Washington is on standby.

What stage are the negotiations between the US and Russia at?

According to the head of the US State Department, official Moscow intends to formulate the conditions that they will require in order to achieve a ceasefire.

Marco Rubio emphasized that only this will allow for broader negotiations.

We are waiting for these conditions, and then we will have a much better understanding of Putin's calculations when we see what these conditions will look like. Marco Rubio Head of the US Department of State

What is important to understand is that the statement by the American diplomat indicates that the Trump team is in no hurry to change its position on Russia.

The White House continues to ignore calls from European leaders to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.