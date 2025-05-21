US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that during talks with US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin promised to send the White House "the conditions they would need to achieve a ceasefire" with Ukraine. Currently, official Washington is on standby.
Points of attention
- The lack of progress in Trump's recent phone call with Putin highlights the challenges in ending hostilities and achieving a breakthrough in US-Russia negotiations.
- Marco Rubio's statement underscores the importance of understanding Putin's intentions through the conditions set for a ceasefire, shaping the future of discussions between the two countries.
What stage are the negotiations between the US and Russia at?
According to the head of the US State Department, official Moscow intends to formulate the conditions that they will require in order to achieve a ceasefire.
Marco Rubio emphasized that only this will allow for broader negotiations.
What is important to understand is that the statement by the American diplomat indicates that the Trump team is in no hurry to change its position on Russia.
The White House continues to ignore calls from European leaders to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
