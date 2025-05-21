Trump made a secret request to Putin regarding Ukraine

American leader Donald Trump has asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to come up with a proposal to end the war that Ukraine and Europe could potentially support rather than outright reject.

New details of Trump-Putin talks

As journalists managed to find out, after the talks with Putin, Trump called Zelensky. The leaders of Germany, France, Italy, Finland, and the European Commission immediately joined the conversation.

The US president told allies that Putin had agreed to immediately begin direct talks on a ceasefire. There was a few seconds of stunned silence after that.

Zelensky drew Trump's attention to the fact that Putin had previously agreed to negotiations, but these were just empty words. The head of the White House ignored this remark.

In addition, Trump added that the Russian dictator would present a "peace memorandum" with his terms for a ceasefire and an end to the war.

Trump told Zelensky and European leaders that he asked Putin to present "something they (Ukraine and the Europeans) can agree to," not a proposal that would be immediately rejected.

The Ukrainian leader and his allies were surprised that the US president was satisfied with the results of the talks with Putin, although in reality they did not change anything.