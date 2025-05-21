The General Staff reports on new successes of the AFU at the front — infographics

Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have successfully struck 5 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of May 21, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 05/21/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 976,780 (+980) people,

tanks — 10,835 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,569 (+2) units,

artillery systems — 28,090 (+23) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 36,692 (+71) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 49,169 (+76) units,

special equipment — 3,895 (+1) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reports that on May 20, the enemy launched one missile and 70 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, used one missile and dropped 116 KAB.

Moreover, the Russians carried out 5,174 attacks, including 149 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,048 kamikaze drones for attacks.