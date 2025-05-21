Russia strikes firing range in Sumy region, 6 soldiers killed

On May 20, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on a military unit's firing range in Sumy Oblast. The National Guard of Ukraine reports that 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured.

How the NGU is commenting on the tragedy in Sumy region

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies claim that they will give a strict legal assessment to the actions of all officials based on the results of the inspection and investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on May 20 as a result of a missile strike in the Sumy region.

As a result of the strike, during training at the military unit's shooting range, 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured.

In addition, it is emphasized that the command of the National Guard of Ukraine has long developed clear algorithms of action and transmitted all necessary orders regarding actions under the threat of air strikes, as well as to prevent violations of security measures and accumulation of personnel.

An official investigation is underway into the tragedy. The commander of the military unit has been suspended, and the necessary information has been transferred to law enforcement agencies. As part of the investigation, a legal assessment will be made of the actions of all persons who made the relevant decisions.

It is also indicated that the National Guard of Ukraine will provide all necessary information and assistance.

We express our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased and injured. Share

As a reminder, on the evening of May 20, the Russian occupiers published a video of an Iskander strike on what is allegedly a military training center near the city of Shostka, 43 km from the border with Sumy Oblast.