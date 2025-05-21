Russia strikes firing range in Sumy region, 6 soldiers killed

On May 20, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on a military unit's firing range in Sumy Oblast. The National Guard of Ukraine reports that 6 servicemen were killed and more than 10 were injured.
Points of attention
- Clear protocols and orders were already in place within the National Guard to address threats of air strikes and ensure the safety of personnel.
- The Russian occupiers released a video showcasing the Iskander strike near the city of Shostka, further escalating tensions and highlighting the need for a comprehensive response.
How the NGU is commenting on the tragedy in Sumy region
The command of the National Guard of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies claim that they will give a strict legal assessment to the actions of all officials based on the results of the inspection and investigation of the tragic incident that occurred on May 20 as a result of a missile strike in the Sumy region.
In addition, it is emphasized that the command of the National Guard of Ukraine has long developed clear algorithms of action and transmitted all necessary orders regarding actions under the threat of air strikes, as well as to prevent violations of security measures and accumulation of personnel.
It is also indicated that the National Guard of Ukraine will provide all necessary information and assistance.
As a reminder, on the evening of May 20, the Russian occupiers published a video of an Iskander strike on what is allegedly a military training center near the city of Shostka, 43 km from the border with Sumy Oblast.
It was also indicated that the strike was carried out using a reconnaissance UAV.
