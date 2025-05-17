The Russian army sharply increased the number of assaults in the Kharkiv region

The Third Separate Assault Brigade draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have begun to sharply increase their activity in the Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, there have been dozens of assaults in recent weeks.

What is happening in the Kharkiv region?

According to the Third Separate Assault Brigade, over the past two weeks, Russian soldiers have attacked the lines of Ukrainian defenders 80 times.

What is important to understand is that all this happened with the active support of artillery, airstrikes, strike drones, and airdrops.

Soldiers also note that the enemy has increasingly begun to use fiber-optic FPV drones.

To make a breakthrough, the enemy, consisting of two Russian armies, unsuccessfully uses the tactics of small infantry groups. For the refusal of enemy personnel to go into battle to the death — threats of execution from their own command. Despite the high combat activity and thanks to the built-up effective defense system of the brigade, the occupiers fail to develop the success of the offensive.

The Third Separate Assault Brigade emphasizes that the Russian army continues to suffer significant losses in manpower — killed and wounded.