The Third Separate Assault Brigade draws attention to the fact that the Russian invaders have begun to sharply increase their activity in the Kharkiv region. According to the latest data, there have been dozens of assaults in recent weeks.
Points of attention
- Despite suffering significant losses in manpower, the Russian army has failed to make substantial progress in their offensive due to the effective defense strategies of the Third Separate Assault Brigade.
- The Third Separate Assault Brigade continues to hold back the advancing Russian forces in the Kharkiv region through rigorous ground and aerial battles, preventing rapid occupier advancement.
What is happening in the Kharkiv region?
According to the Third Separate Assault Brigade, over the past two weeks, Russian soldiers have attacked the lines of Ukrainian defenders 80 times.
What is important to understand is that all this happened with the active support of artillery, airstrikes, strike drones, and airdrops.
Soldiers also note that the enemy has increasingly begun to use fiber-optic FPV drones.
The Third Separate Assault Brigade emphasizes that the Russian army continues to suffer significant losses in manpower — killed and wounded.
