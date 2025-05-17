Putin invented a new condition for meeting with Zelensky

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is reportedly ready to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but only if "certain agreements are reached by the delegations."
Points of attention
- Ukrainian officials have expressed concerns over some of the conditions proposed by the Russian delegation, highlighting potential obstacles in reaching a ceasefire.
- The development raises questions about the future dynamics of relations between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting a complex negotiation process ahead.
The Kremlin continues to delay the process of ending the war
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.
According to the latter, official Moscow will prepare and hand over to Ukraine "a list of conditions for a ceasefire."
The representative of the Russian dictator also added that for the Kremlin it is of fundamental importance who exactly from Kyiv will sign the documents if agreements are reached between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov stressed that there is "no question" of any change in the composition of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine.
According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, the meeting discussed a ceasefire and humanitarian issues, as well as a possible meeting at the leadership level.
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi officially confirmed that "the Russian delegation expressed a number of things that we consider unacceptable."
Despite this, he refused to reveal which ones.
