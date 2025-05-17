Putin invented a new condition for meeting with Zelensky

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is reportedly ready to hold talks with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, but only if "certain agreements are reached by the delegations."

The Kremlin continues to delay the process of ending the war

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement on this matter.

According to the latter, official Moscow will prepare and hand over to Ukraine "a list of conditions for a ceasefire."

First of all, the agreements reached in Istanbul must be implemented, including a 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin spokesman

The representative of the Russian dictator also added that for the Kremlin it is of fundamental importance who exactly from Kyiv will sign the documents if agreements are reached between the delegations of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov stressed that there is "no question" of any change in the composition of the Russian delegation in the negotiations with Ukraine.

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, the meeting discussed a ceasefire and humanitarian issues, as well as a possible meeting at the leadership level.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi officially confirmed that "the Russian delegation expressed a number of things that we consider unacceptable."

Despite this, he refused to reveal which ones.