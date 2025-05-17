France announced a change in the EU's approach to aid to Ukraine

Europe has begun to "devote a lot of time to planning further actions in Ukraine," indicating a qualitative change in the approach in official relations between Brussels and Kyiv. This was stated by French Armed Forces Minister Sebastian Lecornu.
Points of attention
- Sebastian Lecornu's statements reflect a shift in official relations between Brussels and Kyiv, with a focus on planning further actions in Ukraine to maintain and be responsible for force positions against uncertainty about Russia's agreement to a ceasefire.
- The new approach outlined by the French minister emphasizes the need for continued assistance to Ukraine and the importance of a comprehensive strategy to strengthen the Ukrainian army in the face of evolving challenges.
France has noticed positive dynamics from the EU
According to Sebastien Lecornu, Europe should do everything possible to strengthen the Ukrainian army in the medium and long term.
He also emphasized that this is extremely important to do, especially against the backdrop of the Kremlin's cynical statements about the "need to demilitarize" Ukraine.
Sebastian Lecornu also called for a clear plan to assist and strengthen the Ukrainian army in the long term.
According to the French minister, such an approach requires the mobilization of all possible financial instruments, primarily combining efforts not only at the country level, but also involving the capabilities of the European Union.
