As Bloomberg learned from its anonymous sources, during a closed meeting in Istanbul on May 16, the Russian delegation put forward a number of unacceptable demands to Ukraine, after the fulfillment of which Moscow is allegedly ready to cease fire.
Points of attention
- Intimidation tactics and demands for international recognition of annexed regions showcase Russia's aggressive stance in negotiations.
- Insider sources provide valuable insights into the high-stakes talks in Istanbul and shed light on the complex dynamics between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia does not stop blackmailing Ukraine
According to insider journalists, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team demands that Ukraine:
secured a neutral status, without the presence of foreign troops and weapons of mass destruction on its territory;
officially abandoned demands for reparations from Russia;
recognized the annexation of Crimea and four other regions, even though Russian troops do not fully control them.
The Russian delegation also began to claim that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would agree to a ceasefire only after Ukraine withdrew its troops from the Kherson, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia regions and transferred them under Russian control.
Against this background, official Moscow did not hesitate to demand international recognition of all five regions as part of its territories.
It is also worth noting that during the negotiations in Istanbul, she tried to intimidate the Ukrainian delegation by saying that she was ready to fight “forever.”
