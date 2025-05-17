US President Donald Trump shamelessly lied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and the main obstacle to peace, he said, is the lack of "trump cards" in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Journalists confronted Trump about his social media post urging Putin to 'stop,' but the president avoided directly acknowledging Putin's responsibility for the conflict.
- Trump's statements highlight the complex dynamics at play in the Ukraine-Russia conflict and raise concerns about the US administration's approach to the situation.
Trump once again sides with dictator Putin
Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he considered the Russian dictator the main obstacle to achieving peace.
Trump did not want to answer this question clearly and specifically, and unexpectedly for everyone, he again attacked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky:
Against this background, the journalist reminded the American leader of his post on the social network Truth Social with an appeal to Putin — "Vladimir, stop" — but he still did not want to publicly admit the Russian dictator's guilt in continuing the war.
Moreover, Trump began to claim that Putin wanted negotiations and was tired of war.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-