US President Donald Trump shamelessly lied that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine, and the main obstacle to peace, he said, is the lack of "trump cards" in Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump once again sides with dictator Putin

Journalists asked the head of the White House whether he considered the Russian dictator the main obstacle to achieving peace.

Trump did not want to answer this question clearly and specifically, and unexpectedly for everyone, he again attacked Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky:

Listen, I had a pretty tough conversation with Zelensky because I don't like what he said. And he didn't make it any easier. I always said: he has no trump cards. And he really doesn't. Donald Trump President of the United States

Against this background, the journalist reminded the American leader of his post on the social network Truth Social with an appeal to Putin — "Vladimir, stop" — but he still did not want to publicly admit the Russian dictator's guilt in continuing the war.

Moreover, Trump began to claim that Putin wanted negotiations and was tired of war.