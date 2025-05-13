Starmer explained when Trump will increase military aid to Ukraine

British leader Keir Starmer said he and US President Donald Trump are ready to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Ukraine's allies ready to act decisively

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the ceasefire must be complete, unconditional, and comprehensive.

We all agree: war must end with a dignified peace. And we are working together to guarantee security — long-term and reliable. Thank you for your support! Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Against this background, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the ceasefire would be monitored with the participation of many countries.

According to him, if dictator Putin refuses, sanctions against the Russian Federation coordinated between the EU and the US will be imposed.

The new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, also made a statement on this matter.