Starmer explained when Trump will increase military aid to Ukraine

Ukraine's allies ready to act decisively
British leader Keir Starmer said he and US President Donald Trump are ready to significantly increase military aid to Ukraine if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rejects a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the necessity of a complete and unconditional ceasefire, highlighting the collective commitment to ensuring long-term security.
  • The collaboration between Ukraine's allies signals a united front in supporting the country and working towards a resolution that prioritizes peace and stability in the region.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the ceasefire must be complete, unconditional, and comprehensive.

We all agree: war must end with a dignified peace. And we are working together to guarantee security — long-term and reliable. Thank you for your support!

Against this background, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the ceasefire would be monitored with the participation of many countries.

According to him, if dictator Putin refuses, sanctions against the Russian Federation coordinated between the EU and the US will be imposed.

The new German Chancellor, Friedrich Merz, also made a statement on this matter.

"Germany will continue to support you financially. We want to continue to help Ukraine in the negotiation processes to achieve a ceasefire, peace - these are actually two sides of the same coin," the German leader said.

