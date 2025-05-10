The UK is doing everything it can to help Ukraine defeat the Russian army directly on the battlefield. To do this, Kyiv and its allies very often resort to tricks.

How Britain and Ukraine are deceiving Russia

According to journalists, the British army quite often sends the Ukrainian Armed Forces packaged mock-ups of air defense systems and tanks.

The main goal is to make Russian soldiers hit false targets.

What is important to understand is that these mock-ups are assembled on the front lines in a matter of hours.

The British troops are trying to deceive Putin's forces by making them think that the UK has sent more weapons to Ukraine than it actually has, so that Russia will use its equipment, destroying cheap printed mock-ups of weapons, and not the real set.

According to Colonel Ollie Todd, a group of several dozen people has been actively working on mock-ups of Challenger 2 tanks and the AS-90 armored self-propelled artillery mount, which are in short supply.

They look exactly like the real ones. You can be fooled easily, the British colonel mocked the Russian soldiers.

He also explained: if London sends 5 vehicles to Ukraine, then 30 false targets are also sent to the front with them.