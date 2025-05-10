The UK is doing everything it can to help Ukraine defeat the Russian army directly on the battlefield. To do this, Kyiv and its allies very often resort to tricks.
Points of attention
- London's strategy aims to make Russia believe that more weapons have been sent to Ukraine than actually have, leading them to waste resources on destroying fake targets.
- The deception tactics employed by the UK and Ukraine showcase innovative ways to outsmart and confuse the Russian army in the ongoing conflict.
How Britain and Ukraine are deceiving Russia
According to journalists, the British army quite often sends the Ukrainian Armed Forces packaged mock-ups of air defense systems and tanks.
The main goal is to make Russian soldiers hit false targets.
What is important to understand is that these mock-ups are assembled on the front lines in a matter of hours.
According to Colonel Ollie Todd, a group of several dozen people has been actively working on mock-ups of Challenger 2 tanks and the AS-90 armored self-propelled artillery mount, which are in short supply.
He also explained: if London sends 5 vehicles to Ukraine, then 30 false targets are also sent to the front with them.
