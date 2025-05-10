"You can easily fool them." British colonel mocks Russian army
Ukraine
"You can easily fool them." British colonel mocks Russian army

How Britain and Ukraine are deceiving Russia
Source:  The Times

The UK is doing everything it can to help Ukraine defeat the Russian army directly on the battlefield. To do this, Kyiv and its allies very often resort to tricks.

  • London's strategy aims to make Russia believe that more weapons have been sent to Ukraine than actually have, leading them to waste resources on destroying fake targets.
  • The deception tactics employed by the UK and Ukraine showcase innovative ways to outsmart and confuse the Russian army in the ongoing conflict.

How Britain and Ukraine are deceiving Russia

According to journalists, the British army quite often sends the Ukrainian Armed Forces packaged mock-ups of air defense systems and tanks.

The main goal is to make Russian soldiers hit false targets.

What is important to understand is that these mock-ups are assembled on the front lines in a matter of hours.

The British troops are trying to deceive Putin’s forces by making them think that the UK has sent more weapons to Ukraine than it actually has, so that Russia will use its equipment, destroying cheap printed mock-ups of weapons, and not the real set.

According to Colonel Ollie Todd, a group of several dozen people has been actively working on mock-ups of Challenger 2 tanks and the AS-90 armored self-propelled artillery mount, which are in short supply.

They look exactly like the real ones. You can be fooled easily, the British colonel mocked the Russian soldiers.

He also explained: if London sends 5 vehicles to Ukraine, then 30 false targets are also sent to the front with them.

