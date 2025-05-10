After Chancellor Friedrich Merz came to power in Germany, official Berlin decided to keep the supply of weapons to Ukraine secret. According to journalists, the federal government will significantly reduce the amount of information about all these processes.

Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine

As journalists have learned, this decision is aimed at depriving the aggressor country Russia of a military advantage in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that the reduction of public discussions of arms supplies is considered part of the "tactics of waging war".

The new government is "making a sharp turn" and again classifying the supply of arms in order to achieve the so-called "strategic ambiguity": to create ambiguity in order to hide its actions from the enemy. At the same time, secrecy also extends to Taurus.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the unexpected change of course of the federal government also affects the "painfully open issue of Ukrainian policy" of the new German leader Friedrich Merz.

It is no secret that during the election campaign he repeated many times that he was ready to supply Taurus.

However, he wants to coordinate this decision with the alliance allies that have already transferred such missiles or have them at their disposal. First of all, we are talking about France and Britain.