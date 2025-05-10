Germany will keep the provision of weapons to Ukraine secret — what will happen to Taurus?
Category
World
Publication date

Germany will keep the provision of weapons to Ukraine secret — what will happen to Taurus?

Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Spiegel

After Chancellor Friedrich Merz came to power in Germany, official Berlin decided to keep the supply of weapons to Ukraine secret. According to journalists, the federal government will significantly reduce the amount of information about all these processes.

Points of attention

  • Chancellor Friedrich Merz's shift in policy also impacts the previously open issue of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine, requiring coordination with allies like France and Britain.
  • The unexpected change in course reflects a new approach by Germany to navigate the complexities of the conflict and international alliances.

Germany will partially change its policy towards Ukraine

As journalists have learned, this decision is aimed at depriving the aggressor country Russia of a military advantage in the war against Ukraine.

In addition, it is emphasized that the reduction of public discussions of arms supplies is considered part of the "tactics of waging war".

The new government is "making a sharp turn" and again classifying the supply of arms in order to achieve the so-called "strategic ambiguity": to create ambiguity in order to hide its actions from the enemy. At the same time, secrecy also extends to Taurus.

Journalists draw attention to the fact that the unexpected change of course of the federal government also affects the "painfully open issue of Ukrainian policy" of the new German leader Friedrich Merz.

It is no secret that during the election campaign he repeated many times that he was ready to supply Taurus.

However, he wants to coordinate this decision with the alliance allies that have already transferred such missiles or have them at their disposal. First of all, we are talking about France and Britain.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump identified a key obstacle to achieving peace in Ukraine
Trump understood who he was dealing with
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Callas challenged Orban for the sake of Ukraine's future
Kallas stood up for Ukraine and put Orban in his place
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Merz arrived in Kyiv and immediately issued an ultimatum to Putin
Merz publicly appealed to Putin

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?