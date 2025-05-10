The head of European Union diplomacy, Kai Kallas, harshly and publicly criticized Hungarian leader Viktor Orban and his team for making bilateral issues an obstacle to Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
Points of attention
- Pro-Russian politician Viktor Orban falsely claimed that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to change the government of Hungary, adding to the diplomatic tension.
- European Union stands ready to take necessary actions if the Hungarian veto on Ukraine's accession is not resolved.
Kallas stood up for Ukraine and put Orban in his place
The head of European diplomacy supported Ukraine's desire to establish a dialogue with Hungary in order to resolve bilateral issues.
According to her, official Brussels, for its part, is also working on how to make decisions.
What is important to understand is that the Cabinet of Ministers recently stated that the EU was unfair in its attitude towards Ukraine's movement.
Against this backdrop, pro-Russian politician Viktor Orban began to lie that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to change the government of Hungary.
On May 9, Kallas officially confirmed that Brussels knows what to do if the Hungarian veto on Ukraine's accession is not overcome.
