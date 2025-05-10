Macron revealed 3 main topics of the meeting of European leaders in Kyiv
Macron revealed 3 main topics of the meeting of European leaders in Kyiv

European leaders' meeting in Kyiv - first details
Source:  online.ua

On the morning of May 10, French leader Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British prime ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv. The French president finally outlined the key objectives of the visit.

Points of attention

  • Emmanuel Macron highlighted peace as a top priority, emphasizing the need for a complete and unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine.
  • The discussion also centered around ensuring Ukraine's sovereignty and security through the peace agreements to be signed.
  • The future of Ukraine as a free, strong, prosperous, and European nation was a key focus during the meeting, reflecting the European leaders' support for the country.

European leaders' meeting in Kyiv — first details

According to Macron, upon returning to Kyiv, his first thoughts were about the Ukrainian people and their extraordinary courage.

He also revealed 3 key themes that will be the focus of this diplomatic mission.

The first is peace, which begins with a complete and unconditional ceasefire.

This is a proposal that we are putting forward together with the United States. Ukraine accepted it on March 11. Russia is delaying, putting forward conditions, playing for time and continuing its war of aggression.

According to the French leader, if Putin continues to block progress, the European Union will significantly increase pressure on Russia in close coordination with the United States.

The second is sovereignty.

Macron believes that the peace agreements that will be signed must guarantee Ukraine's security.

The third is the future.

Ukraine is fighting for its people, but also for the European idea in which we believe. A free, strong, prosperous and European Ukraine is our horizon, the French president added.

