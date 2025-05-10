Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not support a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire until Kyiv's allies stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Kremlin continues to invent new demands

According to Peskov, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin allegedly supported the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but again invented a new reason that “prevents” Russia from adhering to it.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow considers the implementation of this initiative impossible as long as “Russian troops are advancing on the fronts and doing so quite confidently.”

He also cynically added that for the period of the ceasefire, it is necessary to stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

This will be an advantage for Ukraine. Ukraine will continue full mobilization, will transfer new troops to the front. It will use this time to train new servicemen and provide rest to those who are already fighting. So why should we give Ukraine such an advantage? Share

In addition, Putin's representative shamelessly lied that the Russian dictator was allegedly "doing everything possible to resolve the problem peacefully and diplomatically."