Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not support a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire until Kyiv's allies stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The demand for a ceasefire while Russian troops advance on the fronts raises questions about the Kremlin's true motives in the conflict.
- Putin's representative's statements reflect a mix of misinformation, deception, and manipulation to justify Russia's actions in the ongoing crisis.
Kremlin continues to invent new demands
According to Peskov, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin allegedly supported the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but again invented a new reason that “prevents” Russia from adhering to it.
The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow considers the implementation of this initiative impossible as long as “Russian troops are advancing on the fronts and doing so quite confidently.”
He also cynically added that for the period of the ceasefire, it is necessary to stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.
In addition, Putin's representative shamelessly lied that the Russian dictator was allegedly "doing everything possible to resolve the problem peacefully and diplomatically."
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-