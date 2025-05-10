The Kremlin has made a cynical demand for the start of a 30-day ceasefire
Category
Politics
Publication date

The Kremlin has made a cynical demand for the start of a 30-day ceasefire

Kremlin continues to invent new demands
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not support a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire until Kyiv's allies stop supplying weapons to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The demand for a ceasefire while Russian troops advance on the fronts raises questions about the Kremlin's true motives in the conflict.
  • Putin's representative's statements reflect a mix of misinformation, deception, and manipulation to justify Russia's actions in the ongoing crisis.

Kremlin continues to invent new demands

According to Peskov, the illegitimate head of the Kremlin allegedly supported the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, but again invented a new reason that “prevents” Russia from adhering to it.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Moscow considers the implementation of this initiative impossible as long as “Russian troops are advancing on the fronts and doing so quite confidently.”

He also cynically added that for the period of the ceasefire, it is necessary to stop the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine.

This will be an advantage for Ukraine. Ukraine will continue full mobilization, will transfer new troops to the front. It will use this time to train new servicemen and provide rest to those who are already fighting. So why should we give Ukraine such an advantage?

In addition, Putin's representative shamelessly lied that the Russian dictator was allegedly "doing everything possible to resolve the problem peacefully and diplomatically."

But in the absence of peaceful and diplomatic means, Moscow is forced to continue the military operation, Peskov cynically stated.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Western intelligence learned about a sharp change in Putin's plans for Ukraine
What to expect from Putin next?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
2025 could be catastrophic for the Russian army
UK Ministry of Defence
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine ate Russian T-80 tanks alive — former US Army officer
What's wrong with the Russian T-80 tank?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?