2025 could be catastrophic for the Russian army

The intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom has announced a forecast that the Russian army in 2025 could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine.

The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons

According to British intelligence officers, they have drawn attention to the trend of a sharp increase in the number of losses suffered by Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine during the current year.

The UK Ministry of Defense estimates the total losses of the aggressor country since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 at approximately 950,000 dead and wounded.

What is important to understand is that during the first 4 months of 2025, Russia — according to London's estimates — lost approximately 160,000 of its soldiers.

If such losses continue until the end of 2025, it will be the most expensive year of the war for Russia in terms of human losses, continuing the trend of annual increases in losses, predicts British intelligence. Share

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - May 03 2025.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/1NRXWtr84k #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/7k1UIZ8AAO — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 3, 2025