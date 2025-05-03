The intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom has announced a forecast that the Russian army in 2025 could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite heavy losses, Russia has failed to achieve significant successes in Ukraine, raising concerns about the effectiveness of their campaign.
- The forecasted outcomes highlight the potential for a catastrophic year ahead for the Russian army, emphasizing the severe toll of the conflict on manpower and resources.
The Russian army is losing more and more manpower and weapons
According to British intelligence officers, they have drawn attention to the trend of a sharp increase in the number of losses suffered by Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine during the current year.
The UK Ministry of Defense estimates the total losses of the aggressor country since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 at approximately 950,000 dead and wounded.
What is important to understand is that during the first 4 months of 2025, Russia — according to London's estimates — lost approximately 160,000 of its soldiers.
