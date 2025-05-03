According to former CIA director Ralph Goff, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could have been stopped at an early stage if the United States and its partners had provided Kyiv with all the necessary weapons from the very beginning.

Goff rebuked the US and its partners

According to him, Ukraine's allies deliberately used the strategy of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons necessary for the fight, but not those that would help defeat the Russian army.

"If we had provided the Ukrainians with the proper weapons at that time, they could have driven the Russians out of the country. That didn't happen. That set the stage for this longer, more drawn-out, more exhausting war that we're witnessing today," Goff stressed. Share

The former CIA chief also drew attention to the fact that ex-President Biden and his allies gave Putin the opportunity to dictate the terms of this agreement.

Moreover, they allowed themselves to be intimidated by nuclear weapons, even though they knew that it would never come to their use.