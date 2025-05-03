According to former CIA director Ralph Goff, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could have been stopped at an early stage if the United States and its partners had provided Kyiv with all the necessary weapons from the very beginning.
Points of attention
- According to Goff, if Ukraine had been provided with proper weapons from the beginning, they could have repelled the Russian forces more effectively.
- Goff highlights the shortcomings in the approach of the US and its partners in supporting Ukraine, leading to a prolonged and exhaustive war.
Goff rebuked the US and its partners
According to him, Ukraine's allies deliberately used the strategy of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons necessary for the fight, but not those that would help defeat the Russian army.
The former CIA chief also drew attention to the fact that ex-President Biden and his allies gave Putin the opportunity to dictate the terms of this agreement.
Moreover, they allowed themselves to be intimidated by nuclear weapons, even though they knew that it would never come to their use.
