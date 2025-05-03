Former CIA chief accuses US and Europe of wrong strategy towards Ukraine
Source:  The Times

According to former CIA director Ralph Goff, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine could have been stopped at an early stage if the United States and its partners had provided Kyiv with all the necessary weapons from the very beginning.

Points of attention

  • According to Goff, if Ukraine had been provided with proper weapons from the beginning, they could have repelled the Russian forces more effectively.
  • Goff highlights the shortcomings in the approach of the US and its partners in supporting Ukraine, leading to a prolonged and exhaustive war.

According to him, Ukraine's allies deliberately used the strategy of providing the Armed Forces of Ukraine with weapons necessary for the fight, but not those that would help defeat the Russian army.

"If we had provided the Ukrainians with the proper weapons at that time, they could have driven the Russians out of the country. That didn't happen. That set the stage for this longer, more drawn-out, more exhausting war that we're witnessing today," Goff stressed.

The former CIA chief also drew attention to the fact that ex-President Biden and his allies gave Putin the opportunity to dictate the terms of this agreement.

Moreover, they allowed themselves to be intimidated by nuclear weapons, even though they knew that it would never come to their use.

"They gave the Ukrainians these weapons, but they never gave them enough to win. They only gave them enough to bleed," Goff complained.

