Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 183 drones
Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian air defense forces were able to successfully destroy 77 Russian strike drones during a new Russian air attack. Another 73 enemy simulator drones were neutralized and did not reach their targets.

  • Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions were impacted by the enemy attacks.
  • The Ukrainian soldiers emphasized unity and determination in defending their country against the aggressors.

On the night of May 3, 2025 (from 8:30 p.m. on May 2), the enemy attacked with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Rostov region and Crimea, 183 strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones from the areas of: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it has been confirmed that 77 Shahed attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been shot down in the east, north, south, and center of the country.

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that 73 enemy drone simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, and Mykolaiv regions came under new enemy attacks.

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — emphasized the Ukrainian soldiers.

