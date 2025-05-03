Large-scale Russian attack on Kharkiv — dozens of people injured

On the evening of May 2, the Russian invaders launched a new massive attack on Kharkiv with drone strikes. According to the latest data, about 50 civilians were injured.

What is known about the consequences of the new Russian attack on Kharkiv?

The enemy is striking Kharkiv again. A series of explosions have been heard in various areas of the city. Emergency services are heading to the "arrival" sites. Oleg Sinegubov Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Assembly

According to Synegubov, enemy UAVs were recorded falling in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv.

It became known about the damage to an apartment building. As a result of the attack, cars caught fire in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv.

The city's mayor, Igor Terekhov, officially confirmed that the enemy made a total of 17 flights.

At around 00:38 on May 3, Sinegubov reported that about 50 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

In addition, it was indicated that 8 victims are currently in moderate condition in city hospitals.

"Four districts of the city were hit: Slobidsky, Saltivsky, Kyivsky, and Osnovyansky. Fires broke out. Residential buildings, civil infrastructure, and cars were damaged," added Sinegubov. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that the employees of the State Emergency Service, despite the possibility of repeated shelling, are promptly eliminating the consequences of the massive attack.