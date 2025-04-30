Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — civilian killed
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region — civilian killed

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region?
Читати українською

Russian invaders continue to terrorize peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages. The Dnieper has again come under enemy fire: one person has been reported dead. It is also reported that an enterprise, residential buildings, cars have been damaged in the region, and a restaurant complex is on fire.

  • On the evening of April 29, the Russian occupiers massively attacked the Dnieper with drones.
  • There was a lot of damage in the city and region, and fires were raging.

What is known about the consequences of Russia's attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region?

The head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, spoke about the situation in the region.

According to him, it was a difficult night for Dnipro.

A 53-year-old man was killed in a massive suicide attack in the city. Condolences to his family and friends. A 78-year-old local resident was injured.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

In addition, it was indicated that in the regional center, the most destruction was recorded in the private sector, and fires were raging in the city. The fire has already been brought under control.

The Russian invaders destroyed at least one home of local residents, and several others were gutted. The enemy attack also damaged an enterprise, a funeral parlor, and a passenger car.

In addition, it is reported that on the evening of April 29, soldiers carried out strikes with kamikaze drones on the Myrivska and Pokrovska communities of Nikopol district.

In the morning, they struck Nikopol and the Marhanets community with Grad MLRS.

Air defense forces managed to destroy 9 UAVs over the region during an air battle.

