Ukrainian soldiers hit 15 areas of concentration of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new achievements of the defenders of Ukraine. Thus, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two command posts, four artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare device of Russian soldiers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/30/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 951,960 (+1,100) people,

tanks — 10,729 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,353 (+1) units,

artillery systems — 27,091 (+11) units,

MLRS — 1,374 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,289 (+112) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46,611 (+179) units,

special equipment — 3,869 (+9) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on April 29, Russian invaders carried out 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, dropping 179 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out almost 5,900 attacks, 95 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,186 kamikaze drones for attacks.