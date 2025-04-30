Ukrainian soldiers hit 15 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers hit 15 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The 1,162nd day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports on new achievements of the defenders of Ukraine. Thus, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 15 areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two command posts, four artillery pieces, and an electronic warfare device of Russian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The 1,162nd day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
  • Over the past 24 hours, 177 combat clashes were recorded.

Losses of the Russian Army as of April 30, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/30/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 951,960 (+1,100) people,

  • tanks — 10,729 (+1) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,353 (+1) units,

  • artillery systems — 27,091 (+11) units,

  • MLRS — 1,374 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,289 (+112) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46,611 (+179) units,

  • special equipment — 3,869 (+9) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that on April 29, Russian invaders carried out 91 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers and settlements, dropping 179 anti-aircraft missiles.

Moreover, the enemy carried out almost 5,900 attacks, 95 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 3,186 kamikaze drones for attacks.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sikorsky was not afraid to go against Duda for the sake of Ukraine
Sikorsky did not support Duda's position
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Former US ambassador calls Trump's fatal mistake regarding Russia
Trump chose the wrong path
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin would get all of Ukraine." Trump made a new scandalous statement
Trump again humiliated Ukraine and its allies

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?