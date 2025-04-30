US President Donald Trump declined to answer a question about whether he trusts Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but he still believes that the latter "would like to stop the war." The US president believes that Putin "would have gotten all of Ukraine" if he had not returned to the White House.
Points of attention
- Trump continues to devalue the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their freedom.
- The US President has again changed his position on Putin.
Trump again humiliated Ukraine and its allies
During a new interview, the journalist reminded the US president how he had recently harshly and publicly criticized Putin for strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities.
In addition, Trump voiced the assumption that the Russian dictator does not really want the war to end, but is simply "puzzling him."
The American leader also did not want to admit whether he trusts his Russian colleague.
Moreover, the US president cynically lied that without him, Ukraine would have been defeated.
He once again ignored the fact that Ukraine has been deterring Russian aggression for over 11 years with its own forces and with the help of allies.
More on the topic
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-