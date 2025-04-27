Trump reveals his plan for the next 100 days for the first time

Soon, US leader Donald Trump will summarize the first 100 days since returning to the White House. In addition, the US president will tell what to expect from him and his team.

What the next 100 days of Trump's presidency will look like

The White House emphasized that the US president will focus his attention on trade agreements and peace negotiations.

It's no secret that Trump started a full-scale trade war before suspending reciprocal tariffs and holding talks with individual countries.

His team currently expects to sign important deals within 90 days.

Analysts believe this is highly unlikely, given the fact that Trump has not yet concluded any agreements.

In addition, it is predicted that the American leader will make long visits abroad in May.

Trump intends to travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

It is also indicated that Trump will continue to actively work to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

By the way, on April 26, the US president even suggested that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin did not want to end the war and threatened Russia with new sanctions.