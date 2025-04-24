Russian attack on Kyiv — search and rescue operation continues

Previously, 10 people may still be searched for under the rubble in Kyiv, said Interior Ministry Minister Ihor Klymenko. This information still needs to be clarified, he added.
Points of attention
- A search and rescue operation is underway in Kyiv after the Russian attack, with experts examining the remains of a Russian missile in the Svyatoshynskyi district.
- Currently, there are 8 confirmed deaths and 77 injuries reported due to the Russian attack, with ongoing efforts to clear rubble and provide support to affected areas.
- The city of Kyiv has established a headquarters for managing the aftermath of the emergency events, with a memorial Day of Mourning scheduled for April 25 to honor the victims.
Victims found under rubble in Kyiv
Experts have now recovered the remains of a Russian missile that landed in the Svyatoshynskyi district and will conduct an examination to clarify the details.
Klymenko also clarified that currently there are 8 dead, and as for the 9th dead, as previously reported, these were the remains of bodies that were also sent for examination. The minister added that two children from one family could have died at once, these are preliminary data.
About 200 rescuers, including the State Emergency Service and the Kyiv Rescue Service, are carrying out search and rescue operations in the capital.
Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Svyatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Obolonskyi and Desnyanskyi districts, where damage and destruction have been recorded.
As noted in the Kyiv City State Administration, the city has a headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the emergency events that occurred on April 24, as well as a support center for those affected by the enemy attack. It is located in the specialized school of I-III levels No. 96 named after O.K. Antonov.
18 units of equipment and 33 SHEU employees were also involved in eliminating the consequences of the night attack.
Tomorrow, April 25, Kyiv will observe a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, Mayor Klitschko announced.
Currently, 8 people are known to have died and 77 injured due to the Russian attack.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-