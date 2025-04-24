Russian attack on Kyiv — search and rescue operation continues

Previously, 10 people may still be searched for under the rubble in Kyiv, said Interior Ministry Minister Ihor Klymenko. This information still needs to be clarified, he added.

Victims found under rubble in Kyiv

Experts have now recovered the remains of a Russian missile that landed in the Svyatoshynskyi district and will conduct an examination to clarify the details.

Klymenko also clarified that currently there are 8 dead, and as for the 9th dead, as previously reported, these were the remains of bodies that were also sent for examination. The minister added that two children from one family could have died at once, these are preliminary data.

About 200 rescuers, including the State Emergency Service and the Kyiv Rescue Service, are carrying out search and rescue operations in the capital.

The most difficult situation was in the Svyatoshynskyi district. Here, Russia completely destroyed a two-story house, as well as a heavily damaged multi-story building. Currently, about 200 rescuers are carrying out search work, clearing rubble, and eliminating the consequences of the impact in the territories adjacent to the damaged houses. In particular, they are clearing trees that fell on cars as a result of the impacts, and the adjacent territory, — said Roman Tkachuk, director of the Municipal Security Department of the Kyiv City State Administration. Share

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Svyatoshynskyi, Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Solomyanskyi, Obolonskyi and Desnyanskyi districts, where damage and destruction have been recorded.

As noted in the Kyiv City State Administration, the city has a headquarters for the elimination of the consequences of the emergency events that occurred on April 24, as well as a support center for those affected by the enemy attack. It is located in the specialized school of I-III levels No. 96 named after O.K. Antonov.

18 units of equipment and 33 SHEU employees were also involved in eliminating the consequences of the night attack.

Tomorrow, April 25, Kyiv will observe a Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the enemy's massive attack on the capital, Mayor Klitschko announced.